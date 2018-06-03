FORMAL: Glitz and glam won't eclipse son's gratitude for mum

DASHING: Pene Makepeace and her son, Tom Espe, at the Multiplex. Tom was first to walk the red carpet at the Shalom College Formal on Saturday. The Year 12 student said his dapper outfit, which looked like something out of a James Bond movie, was all thanks to his mum.

DASHING: Pene Makepeace and her son, Tom Espe, at the Multiplex. Tom was first to walk the red carpet at the Shalom College Formal on Saturday. The Year 12 student said his dapper outfit, which looked like something out of a James Bond movie, was all thanks to his mum. Sarah Steger

WHILE most teenagers cannot wait to spend a parent-free evening celebrating their fast-approaching graduation at the Year 12 formal, high school student Tom Espe said the night could not have been possible without his mum.

His mother, Pene Makepeace, took care of absolutely everything, Tom told the NewsMail at the Shalom College formal on Saturday.

"I honestly don't think I can thank her enough," he said.

"Mum was the planner."

Tom's response when asked what his mother did in preparation for his formal was "What didn't she do?"

"She did the style, the car, everything."

Along with the endless planning, shopping and organising that comes with any Year 12 formal, Pene had to deal with the stress of getting a last-minute alteration on Tom's pearly white jacket the day before the dance.

"The middle was too big," she said.

FORMAL: Tom Espe climbs out of a '74 MG at the Bundaberg Multiplex Centre. Sarah Steger

Smoothly climbing out of a glossy red '74 MG, Tom was the first student to step out onto the red carpet at the Bundaberg Multiplex Centre this weekend.

"I found out yesterday that I was going first. I was hoping I wouldn't be," he said.

And even though he went without a date, Tom was far from solo.

"I'll be sitting with friends. We're going to have a good time," he said.

Pene said her son was "happy to come alone", although there was no shortage of people who'd wanted to go with him.

"He's quite independent," she said.

"I'm very happy, so proud of him."

Shalom is one of only a few schools which invites parents to their formals, fitting in father daughter and mother son dances into the busy night's program.

Tom and his peers were taught a number of dances at school in recent months in anticipation of the formal.

"Hes going to have to teach me how, before our dance," Pene said, laughing.