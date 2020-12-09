Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Moffat Beach crash court mention
Crime

Formal crash driver faces dangerous drive charge

Laura Pettigrew
9th Dec 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 44-year-old man who police say was doing a burnout before he crashed on the way to a high school formal has fronted court.

Wisam El Haouli faced Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of dangerous driving after the incident in Moffat Beach on November 18.

A driver was taken into police custody after a car smashed into a Moffat Beach cafe.
A driver was taken into police custody after a car smashed into a Moffat Beach cafe.

Two customers of Moffat Beach Brewing Co, a man in his 50s and his wife, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The Glenview man and two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were not physically injured in the crash.

Mr El Haouli's solicitor Bradford Hill said he had recently received a description of facts of the case and asked Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist for a four-week adjournment so he could attain instructions.

Dramatic scenes as expensive drift car ploughs into strip

Students offered support after school formal crash

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court an adjournment would also assist police.

Senior Constable Burrell said police were waiting for the mechanical report of the crashed vehicle.

Mr Stjernqvist adjourned the matters to January 20, next year.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

caloundra crime caloundra magistrates court dangerous driving dangerous operation moffat beach crash sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soapy Bundaberg business bubbling along nicely

        Premium Content Soapy Bundaberg business bubbling along nicely

        News BUSINESS is bubbling away nicely for Bundaberg’s Jo Goodwin.

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains