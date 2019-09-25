Form a team, business idea in 54 hours... are you up for it?

THERE'S no time like the present and participants in this weekend's Techstars Startup Weekend will know the full value of that, with just 54 hours to look for a team, create a prototype of your idea, validate your business idea, and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs.

Lining the judging panel will be Edwina Rowan who is a partner at Charltons Lawyers, Austchilli & Avofresh director Trent De Paoli and founder and CEO at Bargara Brewing Co Jack Milbank.

Impact's Tanya O'Shea was part of the winning team at the recent Global Startup Weekend Women event and will be one of the coaches in Bundaberg this weekend.

This is the second year for the local event and Ms O'Shea said they were not only looking for aspiring entrepreneurs and business founders, but they were also encouraging anyone who enjoyed problem solving to attend.

Last year saw pitches about a wide variety of issues, from recycling, to fruit and vegetables and health.

Alongside Ms O'Shea, the jam packed weekend will see participants guided by a stellar line-up of mentors such as: Clinton Brett, Tracey McPhee, Mitch Miller, Rebecca Corbett, David Lee-Schneider, Rahel Clarke, Matthew Doyle, Yasmin Grigaliunas, Chad Renando, Tom Corpe, Arjan Jongkees, Brendon Croft, Dan Wick, Geoff Augutis, Ellie Tonkin and Dan Baldry.

This event starts on Friday, 6pm at The Generator Bundaberg.

For more information about the Techstars Startup Weekend Bundaberg event head to https://bit.ly/2mIhhms or email bundaberg@startupweekend.org.