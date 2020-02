STOLEN EQUIPMENT: Between January 15 and January 31, an orange and black Toyota forklift was stolen from a property on Coonar Road, Kinkuna.

BUNDABERG police officers are investigating the theft of a forklift from a local property.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between January 15 and January 31, an orange and black Toyota forklift was stolen from a property on Coonar Rd, Kinkuna.

Sen Const Duncan said if you have any information regarding the theft of this forklift or its current location, police on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2000223805.