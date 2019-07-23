'Forgotten' knife lands man in court

WE'RE all guilty of being forgetful from time to time, but a slip of the mind has cost one young Bundy man hours in court.

Dylan Lindsay Keith Fernance, 22, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

The court heard Fernance had been walking on Bourbong St when police stopped him and saw he had a small knife sheaved on his belt.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Fernance worked on a farm as a mechanic, and forgot to remove the knife before going out.

"The circumstances don't get any lower than this, but ignorance of the law is no excuse,” Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said. Fernance was released absolutely with no conviction recorded. "It was perhaps more of a penalty to have to wait here for five hours,” Ms Hartigan said.