Forget the Man in the Moon, meet Cowboy in the Clouds

by Will Zwar
15th Mar 2021 6:51 AM
DARWIN skies regularly put on a show as storms roll across the harbour during the wet season, with Darwin photographer Daz Connor's shot showing just how brilliant they can be.

"That's the most realistic cloud I've seen in my life, straight away I saw a cowboy in a hat with a gun," he said.

 

"He was there for ages, a good half an hour … standing on the rockfall between Mindil Beach and Cullen Bay lining up an Inpex gas tanker."

Mr Connor said Darwin was the best place in the world to enjoy cloud formations and colours in the sky and he would lap up the final months of what had been an impressive year.

"Every night I'm out there taking photos, it's unbelievable. there's nowhere like it in the world, photo opportunities are endless, every night you photograph something special," he said.

"I'm loving the wet season and photography wise it's the best time of year, it's absolutely stunning."

