Forget Rookwood, time for Paradise version 2

PROMINENT Bundaberg lawyer and agriculture advocate Tom Marland has shared his views on the Paradise Dam debacle.

On the same week that the water levels reached 42% in Paradise Dam an independent inquiry was called into its failure and technical reports were released by the State Government.

100,000ML of water (or 32,000 Olympic size swimming pools) have been released over the last six weeks.

Billions of dollars of agriculture investment and an entire region now sits high and dry with more questions than answers.

The Bundaberg region is a community formed over generations of investment – both capital and personal. It’s a town of wealth made from working the rich volcanic and alluvial soils.

The seriousness of the situation hasn’t quite kicked in for the State Government.

Irrigators – already under the pump from exorbitant power prices and commodity pressures – are looking at a river that with no rain over summer could well be dry this time next year.

It won’t be “physically” dry but the impending restrictions on water availability and the associated increases in water prices – it might as well be.

The stealth upon which the decisions have been made and the smoke and mirrors that have followed just makes me angry.

The State Government think that calling a public inquiry will appease the situation.

I for one would like to know who knew what and when. I’d also like to see complete transparency in the inquiry’s terms of reference, including the release of 22,000 documents held by Sunwater in relation to the dam. The government’s released technical reports point to concerns regarding the integrity of the dam wall as early as 2006.

Rumours have surrounded the dam for the past 14 years.

We would all like some answers.

However, an inquiry won’t put any more water back into Paradise Dam and the “let’s not make the same mistake again” statement is as about as hollow as the current dam wall.

We need to start moving dirt right now to replace the 170,000 ML of water storage that has just been lost to one of Australia’s biggest food bowls.

Forget about Bradfield. Forget about Rookwood …. for now.

We need to start on a new “Paradise Dam mach 2” to support existing investment and communities that rely on the lost water.