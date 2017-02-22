Forget fries, get drive-through fruit and veg in Bundy

NEW LEAF: Mel Burg and Andrew Dowling with their freshly grown local produce.

IT'S a combination of drive-through and hydroponics that will have foodies coming back for more.

No, it's not fast food or a hydro set-up police are interested in but fresh fruit and vegetables you can buy without getting out of the car

Drive Through Fruit and Veg specialises gourmet lettuce, herbs and fresh ginger all grown on site.

The little shop is off busy Bargara Rd at the base of the Hummock.

Owner Andrew Dowling, who isn't new to the produce industry, has decided to reopened the stall, famous for its broad-leaf rocket.

"It's not a new shop, just a shop which is reopening because of demand,” he said.

"In May 2006 we had our stall here and everyone came in for the rocket.

"I used to grow it especially for Indulge and you can't get it anywhere else.”

NEW LEAF: Mel Burg and Andrew Dowling with their freshly grown local produce. Mike Knott BUN220217VEGE4

His partner in crime and friend Mel Burg said it was the strong peppery taste that made their rocket famous.

"Ladies love the rocket,” she said.

Then there's the hydroponic lettuce, nurtured in the shade of the 2ha property.

"We have six varieties from baby cos to red oak and coral,” Mr Dowling said.

WIDE VARIETY: Mel Burg and Andrew Dowling grow lettuce, herbs and ginger at the Hummock. Mike Knott BUN220217VEGE3

Ms Burg said there was a wonderful and immediate response from the community after she created a Facebook page on Tuesday.

"I was amazed we had more than 130 likes in the first day,” she said.

"We extended our hours to cater for the people coming home after work too.”

For more information like the The Drive Through Fruit & Veg Facebook page.

The stall is open 8am-6pm Monday-Friday.