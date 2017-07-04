25°
Forget dry July, Bundy was parched during June

Emma Reid
| 4th Jul 2017 12:03 PM
THIRSTY: Last month was the nation's second driest and seventh warmest June on record.
THIRSTY: Last month was the nation's second driest and seventh warmest June on record.

BUNDABERG has just endured one of its driest Junes on record but there is a hope the skies will open soon.

Rainfall last month at Bundaberg Airport last month was an incredible 86% below average.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough yesterday said there was a possibility this month would bring more rain than average.

He said the long-term July average rainfall for Bundaberg was 39.8mm and there was a slight chance that would be exceeded.

Last month was the nation's second driest and seventh warmest June on record.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, average rainfall in Bundaberg in June is 51.5mm but only 7mm fell in the city last month, 86.4% down on the average.

Abnormally high pressure over southern Australia and an associated lack of cold fronts last month saw large swathes of the country register significantly below average rainfall, warmer than usual days and notably nippy nights during June, Weatherzone reported.

"Most of Australia received below average rainfall through the month and parts of every state and territory except the NT had their driest June on record.” the report said.

Australia as a whole had its second driest June on record, falling just behind 1940.

"The average daytime maximum temperature was warmer than usual for most of Australia during June.”

Mr Hough said the days were warmer than normal in Bundaberg as well.

"The average maximum temperature for this period in Bundaberg is 22.1 degrees,” he said.

"(Today) and Wednesday will be warmer with Bundaberg seeing 24-25 degrees, and back to 23 degrees by the end of the week.”

He said the nights should cool down as the skies would be clear.

BUNDABERG AIRPORT LONG-TERM AVERAGES

June

Average maximum: 22.6 degrees

Average minimum: 11.7 degrees

Average rain: 54.6mm

Median rain: 29.8mm

Average rain days: 6.9mm

Source: weatherzone.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bom bundaberg weather

