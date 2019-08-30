Menu
VIDEO: Miracle survival for forestry contractors in horror crash
Forestry contractors survive horror Gympie crash

scott kovacevic
by
29th Aug 2019 6:14 PM | Updated: 30th Aug 2019 7:31 AM
UPDATE: FOUR HQ Plantation contractors miraculously survived a dramatic 4WD roll-over at Goomboorian yesterday.

A woman had to be airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and three men were taken to Gympie Hospital with non life threatening injuries after their 4WD crashed off the Tin Can Bay Rd near the Maryborough turn-off just after 2.20pm, coming to rest on its roof and sustaining major damage.

Traffic, including three school buses, was delayed for up to two hours.

A QAS spokesman said one of the crash victims, a man in his 20s, was trapped in the 4WD by his legs for about 45 minutes.

The other three passengers, also in their 20s, managed to pull themselves from the wreck straight away.

Tin Can Bay Rd was cut while multiple emergency crews worked to treat the four and clear the scene.

All of the occupants were working as contractors for HQ Plantations.

 

EMERGENCY: A woman is stretchered to a waiting chopper at the crash scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward, with reports a second car - a white sedan - may have been involved.

EARLIER 4PM: A WOMAN is being airlifted to hospital after she and three men were injured when their car rolled over at Goomboorian today.

A QAS spokesman said one of the men, in his 20s, had been trapped in the 4WD by their legs in the crash which happened on Tin Can Bay Rd near the Maryborough turnoff just after 2.20pm.

The other three passengers, also all in their 20s, managed to pull themselves from the wreck.

 

Tin Can Bay accident
The woman is being airlifted to an as-yet-unidentified hospital.

The men are being taken to Gympie Hospital by ambulance.

The road has been closed in both directions.

EARLIER 2.45PM: POLICE, paramedics and the rescue helicopter are rushing to a crash at Goomborian with reports at least one person is trapped.

 

Tin Can Bay accident
A 4WD reportedly rolled over on Tin Can Bay Rd just after 2.20pm at the corner of Tin Can Bay Rd and Anderleigh Rd.

Multiple people are reported to have been injured in the crash.

