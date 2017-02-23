32°
Forecasters say big wet may end region's big dry

Hayley Nissen
| 23rd Feb 2017 1:16 PM
Higgins Storm Chasing says big rain is on the way.
Higgins Storm Chasing says big rain is on the way.

A SIGNIFICANT weather system is expected to develop from Sunday which could bring falls between 25 and 100mm to Bundaberg, according to Higgins Storm Chasing.

The forecaster says model data indicates coastal districts south from Rockhampton to northern NSW will likely see rain due to an upper level cut-off low developing over southern inland Queensland and northern inland NSW, triggering instability.

While the Bureau of Meteorology isn't quite as optimistic about the amount of rainfall we can expect, the one thing they can agree on is that rainy conditions are on the way.

Higgins says this is one of the most promising rainfall forecasts is has seen for months for the Wide Bay, which has so far experienced below average rainfall.

If Bundaberg fails to receive any rain by the end of the month, only days away, it will be the driest February on record since 1892.

Bureau of Meteorology's Lauren Pattie had a much more cautious outlook, but said the best opportunity for shower activity was the middle of next week.

"There's a strong south easterly flow along the coast that becomes more easterly over the weekend. That combined with an upper system moving through and that moist onshore flow should bring some showery conditions to the east cast, particularly on Sunday and into Monday as well. That continues into the week as well," she said.

"You probably won't see much in any particular shower, so only in the range of a couple of millimetres, two to 5mm, maybe a little more, particularly into the middle of next week, five to 10mm maybe. But if you get a couple of those showers move through that will build up as well.

"So in any given shower there's not a whole lot but hopefully you get a couple of them because we are expecting a fair bit of shower activity in that region."

On their Facebook page, Higgins said due to onshore winds being very deep, showers and storms would move in a westerly direction and were not expected to be severe, however "some areas of heavy rain and flash flooding can't be ruled out".

Ms Pattie said the average rainfall for Bundaberg for the month of February was 22.2mm and we are currently sitting on just 1.8mm.

The highest rainfall recorded for the region in their new system is 728.6mm in 1971, while the driest was 14mm in 1983. Previous to that, Bundaberg received only 2.9mm of rain in 1892.

