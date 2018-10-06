Menu
Forecaster's dry prediction for weekend

Mikayla Haupt
6th Oct 2018 10:32 AM

THE weather forecast for Bundaberg this weekend is unlikely to keep anyone house-bound.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said there's not too much rain coming Bundaberg's way today and tomorrow as most of the falls will be inland.

Mr Clark said the likes of Monto and Gayndah may see some rain, however, the Rum City is expected to see less than 5mm.

Mr Clark said today would be partly cloudy with tomorrow being the best chance of any rain, while it is minimal.

According to BoM's website, the mercury is set to sit between 15 and 27 degrees this weekend.

Last weekend's weather provided a spot of rain around the region, but hit Childers with force - with a large amount of hail falling.

BoM records show that last year the region copped 558.2mm for the month of October, with 238.8mm falling October 3.

If you are looking for tips on how to be storm ready, visit head to getready.qld.gov.au/natural-disasters/storms/

