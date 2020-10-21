FORECAST: When Bundy can finally expect to get some rain

BoM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said Bundaberg locals can expect to see warm temperatures this week with up to 10mm of rain forecast for Monday.

BoM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said Bundaberg locals can expect to see warm temperatures this week with up to 10mm of rain forecast for Monday.

WHILE rumours of big rain have been circulating on social media, Bundaberg residents shouldn't expect to see any significant rainfall just yet.

The Bureau of Meteorology have said while the La Nina has been declared, it's expected the Bundaberg region will see at least it's average rainfall for the spring months.

BoM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said while the weather will be warm in the coming days, there was also the chance of showers for most of the week.

She said there was also a chance of a thunderstorm today from lunchtime onwards.

"Generally speaking we have a bit of a lingering chance of showers through to Friday, with those chances coming back a bit on Saturday," she said.

"We're expecting to see larger rain totals through inland Queensland, we're more likely to see rain (in Bundaberg) towards the end of the weekend and on Monday we're expecting to see up to 10mm."

Ms Hoff said the climate outlook was predicting La Nina to hang around until at least November, but it could stay until January.

She said while large rain totals from La Nina were more likely further inland, there was the possibility Bundaberg could see its fair share of rainfall.

"It's very system dependent," she said.

"Coastal areas are generally less impacted, but it only takes one good weather event to be over you.

"Places along the coast will get heavy falls at times, Bundaberg in general should at least see its average for the spring months, but there is also the chance it could be a bit wetter than average."

She said this week locals can expect things to feel more humid before the coastal breezes kick in.

"Temperatures will be a bit warm this week as well, we're forecasting temperatures to reach 29 degrees Friday and Saturday and reaching up to 30 degrees on Sunday," she said.

Ms Hoff said the stronger winds we saw this yesterday morning have now eased off after a southerly change moved through.