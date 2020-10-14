Forecast: Sunny with a side of Bundy as TV show visits

BUNDABERG residents tuning into the Today Show tomorrow morning are set to see a familiar site as Bundaberg Brewed Drinks hosts weather presenter, Tim Davies.

The NewsMail understands Mr Davies will do weather crosses from the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' brewery and at the Barrel, while tasting the local drop, chatting with staff members and local ginger farmer, Scott Kirkwood.

While the event is not open to the public, residents are encouraging locals to watch on from the comfort of their own homes.

"We're very excited about this opportunity to take our beautiful town to the living rooms of Aussies across the country," Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said.

"The Today Show is currently Australia's highest rating breakfast program, we hope generating this kind of visibility will continue to drive tourism in the region."

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said opportunities to drive national awareness of the Bundaberg region were "so valuable, especially during this time when travel sentiment around the nation is very high."

"Major internationally-renowned operators like Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Lady Elliot Island are incredible ambassadors for the Bundaberg region," she said.

While this is the latest program to showcase the region, Bundaberg has been making several television appearances recently as local farmers feature on Channel 10's Studio 10 and ABC's Landline.

