Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RADAR: Chance of rain in Bundaberg tonight.
RADAR: Chance of rain in Bundaberg tonight.
News

FORECAST: Chance of showers after sporatic rainfall today

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Feb 2020 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER some light and sporadic rain today, and darker clouds set to form to the west of Bundaberg, there’s a slight chance of a shower or two this evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s records show that since 9am today Bundaberg South had 12mm, Bucca had 1mm, the Fred Haigh WH Alert had 26mm and Captain Creek was hit with 76mm in about 7.5 hours.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said areas to the west and north west of Bundaberg have had some heavy falls recently as a result of a moist onshore flow and a weak upper trough.

And Bundy may see some rain this evening and in the early hours of tomorrow morning as a result of the current atmospheric state.

She said tomorrow (Sunday) was a similar story, with a chance of showers inland.

In fact, there’s a slight chance of some rain any day for the next several days.

She said the best chance of a storm was on Thursday.

Ms Wong said like any thunderstorm, it could be hit and miss, with some falls potentially adding up to 10mm, while some isolated areas could see double digit totals around the 30-40mm mark.

Temperatures for Bundaberg this time of year, are up on average, but only by a couple of degrees.

According to the bureau’s records, Bundaberg has had about 38.6mm this month, on top of the 141.8mm last month.

The average rainfall for Bundaberg in February is 156.2mm.

While there was still potential for showers, Ms Wong said they weren’t forecasting any widespread rain across the region like last week.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews called to three-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Crews called to three-vehicle crash

        News PARAMEDICS have taken one patient to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a three-vehicle crash.

        Police investigate stolen jet ski and box trailer

        premium_icon Police investigate stolen jet ski and box trailer

        News Sen Const Duncan said anyone with information about the incident are urged to...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Remembering St Mary’s: First Sunday mass since church destroyed

        premium_icon Remembering St Mary’s: First Sunday mass since church...

        News MEMBERS of the community are invited to attend a meeting to share memories of St...