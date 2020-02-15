FORECAST: Chance of showers after sporatic rainfall today

AFTER some light and sporadic rain today, and darker clouds set to form to the west of Bundaberg, there’s a slight chance of a shower or two this evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s records show that since 9am today Bundaberg South had 12mm, Bucca had 1mm, the Fred Haigh WH Alert had 26mm and Captain Creek was hit with 76mm in about 7.5 hours.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said areas to the west and north west of Bundaberg have had some heavy falls recently as a result of a moist onshore flow and a weak upper trough.

And Bundy may see some rain this evening and in the early hours of tomorrow morning as a result of the current atmospheric state.

She said tomorrow (Sunday) was a similar story, with a chance of showers inland.

In fact, there’s a slight chance of some rain any day for the next several days.

She said the best chance of a storm was on Thursday.

Ms Wong said like any thunderstorm, it could be hit and miss, with some falls potentially adding up to 10mm, while some isolated areas could see double digit totals around the 30-40mm mark.

Temperatures for Bundaberg this time of year, are up on average, but only by a couple of degrees.

According to the bureau’s records, Bundaberg has had about 38.6mm this month, on top of the 141.8mm last month.

The average rainfall for Bundaberg in February is 156.2mm.

While there was still potential for showers, Ms Wong said they weren’t forecasting any widespread rain across the region like last week.