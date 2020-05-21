Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDABERG WEATHER: Maia Rieck-Cazard models her winter outfit. The weather is expected to cool down over the next few days with a high of sixteen degrees predicted for Saturday.
BUNDABERG WEATHER: Maia Rieck-Cazard models her winter outfit. The weather is expected to cool down over the next few days with a high of sixteen degrees predicted for Saturday.
News

FORECAST: Bundy temps to plummet this weekend

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
21st May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS will have to rug up this weekend as a rainband, travelling up from the nation’s south, will bring chilly temperatures to the Bundaberg region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the maximum daytime temperature was forecast to reach only 18 degrees on Saturday.

A cool change from the average maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees for the month of May in the region was felt this month.

Where a weather trough may bring showers, Ms Hoff said rainbands were more consistent in nature with more predictable falls.

She said a surface trough did not typically impact temperature like a rainband did.

According to the Bureau’s records at the Bundaberg Airport observation site, the lowest May maximum temperature is 16.4 degrees which was recorded on May 26, 2012.

The average May minimum temperature is 14.2 degrees and the lowest May minimum temperature is 3.3 degrees, which was recorded on May 17, 1960.

bom bundaberg bunweather bureau of meteorology cool weather rainband
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health Minister denies job losses for health service

        premium_icon Health Minister denies job losses for health service

        News THE Health Minister was given questions about the health service in the parliament.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Parking inspectors may soon return to CBD

        premium_icon Parking inspectors may soon return to CBD

        News Bundaberg Regional Council reconsiders its halt of parking fines as a response to...

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Local singer to fly the Bundy flag on The Voice

        premium_icon Local singer to fly the Bundy flag on The Voice

        News Meet Bundaberg’s The Voice contestant.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Volunteer helps make an Impact with perfect role

        premium_icon Volunteer helps make an Impact with perfect role

        News NO STRANGER to volunteering, Tony Cartledge has found the perfect way to combine...

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM