FORECAST: Bundy temps to plummet this weekend

BUNDABERG WEATHER: Maia Rieck-Cazard models her winter outfit. The weather is expected to cool down over the next few days with a high of sixteen degrees predicted for Saturday.

RESIDENTS will have to rug up this weekend as a rainband, travelling up from the nation’s south, will bring chilly temperatures to the Bundaberg region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the maximum daytime temperature was forecast to reach only 18 degrees on Saturday.

A cool change from the average maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees for the month of May in the region was felt this month.

Where a weather trough may bring showers, Ms Hoff said rainbands were more consistent in nature with more predictable falls.

She said a surface trough did not typically impact temperature like a rainband did.

According to the Bureau’s records at the Bundaberg Airport observation site, the lowest May maximum temperature is 16.4 degrees which was recorded on May 26, 2012.

The average May minimum temperature is 14.2 degrees and the lowest May minimum temperature is 3.3 degrees, which was recorded on May 17, 1960.