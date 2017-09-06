Ford and Holden dads busted in 113kmh race on Takalvan St

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

TWO hooning dads have been told to show more maturity after being busted racing each other late at night at a speed of 113kmh in a 60 zone suburban street.

Their efforts scored the dads, one driving a Holden and one behind the wheel of a Ford, fines of nearly $2000 each.

Jeremy Hoare, 30, and Ricky Thompson, 26, both pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to disobeying the speed limit on Sunday, August 13; and being in a race between vehicles on a public road.

"I was an absolute idiot, I accept that. I made a massive mistake,” Hoare told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police received 000 calls at 10pm from people complaining about drivers hooning and racing at speed along Takalvan St.

Patrols had been done but when more calls were received at 11.30pm police set up a radar.

Snr Cnst Bland said two cars were observed at stop lights and more than one engine was heard revving before the light turned green and both cars accelerated side by side at excessive speed.

The speed recorded was 113kmh and police stopped the drivers.

Hoare, a dad of three and the driver of a Ford Falcon, agreed in court he was street racing although police said he first told officers he had not been.

Snr Cnst Bland said police had been considering to make a Forfeiture Application for Hoare's car because he had a prior offence last year for driving and making unlawful noise/smoke.

Hoare said he would consider selling it for something more family friendly.

Thompson, driving a silver Holden Commodore, told police: "you know how it is when you have a turbo lined up”.

When told he would lose his license for six months, Thompson told Ms Merrin he had two children and only just started a new job, but would have to live with it.

Ms Merrin said their driving had been stupid and dangerous, and in one case saying that they needed to act more responsibly and show more maturity.

"I really struggle to understand how it is that a man could be so immature and reckless,” Ms Merrin said in one of the cases.

"You need to behave responsibly. Don't do anything as stupid or dangerous again.”

Thompson was fined $1777. Hoare was fined $1827 because he had a prior for a similar road offence. Both dads were disqualified for six months.