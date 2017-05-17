Forced to relocate house 33 metres

ON THE MOVE: Despite completing all the necessary checks before settlement, Karl and Peri Gebickis' house was built on government-owned land.

A FAMILY of six is being made to relocate their five-bedroom home 33m down a driveway after State Government officials declared them to be trespassing on government land.

Karl and Peri Gebicki bought their 10ha North Burnett property in 2012 from a local real estate agent. At time of the sale, Mr Gebicki, a former heavy transport owner-operator and qualified electrician, said he inquired about the property's boundaries and was assured by the real estate agent and a previous owner of the property that the fence posts were correctly positioned.

He also enlisted a solicitor and a conveyancing company - which has since closed - to carry out the appropriate searches and checks.

In January, authorities from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines resurveyed the property and determined that the Gebickis' home was encroaching on government-owned land and gave them a deadline to the end of this month to move.

If they do not move, they will face prosecution for trespass.

The family is now living in shipping containers padded with refrigeration panelling while Mr Gebicki goes through the painstaking task of pulling apart his home so it can be moved.

He asked to buy back the land from the government but was refused.

To move his house, Mr Gebicki said he must slide it on steel beams.

"I have to slide it to where it's got to go, drag it on steel with a block and tackle ... then lift it into place so I can bolt it back together again. It's not easy going.

"At present I'm trying to put down the foundations, the floor joists, all on my own. To give you an idea, one piece of steel weighs 28kg per metre and I'm picking up 8m lengths of it on my own,” he said.

The property was for sale for two years before the Gebickis bought it for $37,500 - a steep drop from the original price tag of $110,000.

Mr Gebicki has spoken to solicitors about taking on his case but has been quoted in the vicinity of $40,000 for proceedings to go forward - more than the cost of the house.

The only recourse he can see now is for the community to come together to offer help or financial support so he can move his home in time.

"We're in limbo not knowing what we're doing,” Mrs Gebicki said.

"It's very cramped (in the shipping containers) but you make do with what you've got.”

She is worried for her husband and says he cannot do it alone.

"It's a massive job for one person.”

Mr Gebicki said all previous checks showed no problem with the property before settlement.

"Everything came back fine, there was no underground pipes, no overhead power lines, no landing strips planned. Main Roads said there was no resumptions.

"Every search that could possibly be done, even the Australian Communications Authority searches ... came back okay, not a problem. No high voltage power lines within cooee of the place,” he said.

In a letter to Mr Gebicki, the Department of Natural Resources and Mines said the lot he occupies is a former leased area, forfeited to the state in 2003.

Mr Gebicki said even if the buck-passing stopped and he could find someone to help him, because of the closure of the conveyancing firm, seeking any kind of financial remuneration would be difficult and costly.

To help the Gebickis, go to www.gofundme.com/

family-house-relocation