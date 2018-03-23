FORCED INTO FUSION

JOINING FORCES: Blazers captain Jaizdon Corrigan said the merge was heartbreaking but necessary.

"THE support just wasn't there.”

That's the statement from Blazers netball captain Jaizdon Corrigan after her team merged with Bundaberg competitors Fusion.

The team joined Fusion's 10 teams to compete in the local competition.

The small club was started 10 years ago by Corrigan's parents, both who played a major role in keeping the club alive.

Mum Debbie Corrigan had to step away last year after she took up a job at Blackwater.

Blazers was the first team Corrigan played in as an A-grade competitor as a 12-year-old.

She said the thought of the club closing was distressing, but there was no other choice.

"It is heartbreaking, but at the end of the day all the women wanted to do was be able to play netball,” she said.

The captain said "the team started to crumble” as members relocated or had other commitments.

"It really hits home. Some of the girls, including me, have only ever played for Blazers,” Corrigan said.

"But we are keen to play again and this is the only way.”

As a small club, Corrigan said it was important Blazers had people work alongside players and last year that didn't happen.

"We didn't have anyone to run the canteen and I am the only umpire,” she said.

"Without a team umpire you can not compete and I am four weeks away from having a baby.

"There really was no other way.”

As the future looked grim, the team approached Fusion president Helen Leggett who offered help.

Now the outfit is called Fusion Blazer Metro.

"Our girls wanted to stay together as a team and they let us do this,” Corrigan said.

"For now we will still be playing in our dresses until the Fusion ones come, which has helped us settle in.”

Leggett said Fusion Blazer Metro took on Brothers Thundercats in the first round last weekend.

"They only lost by 10,” Leggett said.

"They lost a couple of players from last year but they came over and took them on which was really good to see.”