Forced adoption mum wants justice for her stolen baby

A VICTORIAN mother whose child was taken from her arms in the Royal Women's Hospital while she was screaming "no" is fighting for compensation.

Lynette Kinghorn, 72, is suing the hospital and the Berry Street Victoria charity in the County Court over the forced adoption of her daughter in 1964.

The legal fight comes as the state government on Friday unveils a sculpture dedicated to women whose children were taken from them for adoption against their wishes.

But the hospital has claimed Mrs Kinghorn only had six years to file her claim, according to its defence filed with the court.

Mrs Kinghorn, who was 17 when she gave birth to her daughter, told the Herald Sun she was stunned at the Royal Women's defence.

"I signed the (adoption) form after I had been dragged from the hospital without my child screaming 'no'," she said.

Mrs Kinghorn said staff told her that her daughter would grow up in an orphanage if she did not sign a form to adopt her out.

The memorial dedication comes a day after the sixth anniversary of the apology for state government adoption practices between the 1950s and 1970s when up to 250,000 babies were taken from their mothers.

Mrs Kinghorn said the state government's apology was meaningless to her.

"That apology has been empty," she said, adding she was treated like a criminal when she fell pregnant.

"My mother was determined that I would have an abortion but I absolutely refused that. I wanted to be a mother, I wasn't ashamed but they were," she said.

Lynette Kinghorn’s child was forcibly removed from her in the 1960s. Picture: Rob Leeson

Mrs Kinghorn's statement of claim filed in the court states the hospital had injured her because "after the birth (the Royal Women's) refused to allow the plaintiff (Mrs Kinghorn) to breastfeed her child, and by removing her child from her room at the RWH without her ­consent".

It added that the hospital moved her to the Berry Street charity against her will.

Shine Lawyers solicitor, James Brett Young said Mrs Kinghorn's case was one of many they were dealing with where mothers had their children removed from them shortly after their birth.

"The Royal Women's Hospital should be held to account for the emotional and psychological trauma that these women and their children experienced for the ­remainder of their lives," he said.

"It is inadequate for the government to erect a statue that apologises for past wrongs without offering compensation for the grief they have caused these women for more than 54 years."

The Royal Women's defence, filed by John Noonan, QC, argued Mrs Kinghorn's defence needed to be filed ­before September 1970.