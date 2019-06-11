FOR THE KIDS: MP gives schools a thoughtful gift

STATE Member for Callide Colin Boyce has donated shade marquees to three schools across the North Burnett.

Monto State School, Mulgildie State School, and Gayndah State School were beneficiaries of the donations by Mr Boyce.

A spokeswoman for Mr Boyce said 10 schools across the electorate of Callide had received the marquees.

"We did 10 of them (the marquees) around the electorate," she said.

The spokeswoman said the MP had written to all the schools in the electorate seeing if they wanted to be part of the draw.

"We did a random draw for those that had entered, and Gayndah was lucky enough to win one," she said.

"The whole idea was to try and connect with the schools, and Colin has delivered almost all of the marquees" she added.

Funding for the marquees came from Mr Boyce's electorate office allowance.

"The funding comes under support for constituents, so that's how we can use it in that respect," the spokeswoman said.