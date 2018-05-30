For the environment: helping out our turtles is in the bag

IN THE BAG: The new bags are environmentally friendly.

AN INITIATIVE of staff at Bundaberg's Alexandra Park Zoo has seen the zoo switch to a more environmentally friendly replacement for standard plastic waste bags.

Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Bill Trevor said staff had started using compostable bin liners and other plastic bags at the zoo for a number of reasons.

The zoo has been trialling Compost-a-pak products which are corn-based and breakdown in a compost bin to organic compounds within 45 days.

"We are committed to changing some of our other work practices at the zoo to become more sustainable, including composting some animal and green waste, reusing items for animal enrichment devices where possible, standard recycling, and a focus on recycling soft plastics,” Cr Trevor said.

"As a zoological facility, Alexandra Park Zoo should be seen to be promoting environmental excellence and sustainability through its workplace practices and set an example for our community.

"We consume a great deal of plastic bags (i.e. bin liners, double bagging the tamarin monkey waste for disposal, and dog waste bags, etc.) at the zoo on a daily basis, and believe we should not be further contributing to our waste problem or environmental issues.

"As we know, sea turtles are hugely affected by plastic bags floating in the ocean, resembling the jellyfish that form their natural diet, and given that the Bundaberg region is home to a world renowned turtle rookery at Mon Repos, the onus of environmental responsibility rests firmly with us.”