Crackdown as crocodile spotted at popular Boyne park

CROC WARNING: Authorities placed croc warning signs along the Boyne River in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island after a croc was spotted.

THE STATE Government has unveiled its new crocodile management plan for Queensland just days' after another one of the reptiles was spotted lurking in the Boyne River.

Gladstone Regional Council has been contacted to deploy croc warning signs around the area.

There have now been eight unconfirmed sightings of the reptile in region in the past two years, three of which have been in the Boyne River. The most recent was just 10 days ago at the popular Bray Park boat ramp.

For some reason the existence of crocodiles lurking in Gladstone waterways has been a bone of contention among locals.

The government line has always been that you're more likely to come across a cranky croc anywhere north of the Boyne River, though in January this year there was an unconfirmed sighting in Bundaberg.

Since 2010 the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has recorded no confirmed sightings of crocodiles in the Gladstone region.

In 2016 crocodiles were spotted at South Trees Inlet, Boyne River at Curlew Park, Boyne River Bridge at Benaraby, Calliope camp grounds on the Calliope River, another on the Calliope River, Agnes Water and Round Hill Creek at Agnes Water.

The State Government has now revealed its new crocodile management plan for Queensland, which will keep in place the current removal system for Gladstone and only remove crocodiles that display dangerous behaviour.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the purpose of the "improved, integrated plan" was to "provide consistency and a greater understanding of the risks posed by crocodiles and the Queensland Government responds to and manages them in each of six clearly defined crocodile management zones".

Gladstone will be one of three locations in Central Queensland that comes under the banner of a Crocodile Urban Management Area.

The management intent for each zone is based on the likelihood and risk of interactions between crocodiles and people and it will be backed by Crocwise knowledge and behaviours which are relevant to the specific situation.

But the often outspoken, MP Bob Katter felt a more permanent solution to managing crocodiles was needed.

"You've got to go back to getting nature in balance ... the predators have to be put back," he told The Project.

Mr Katter has long supported a more coordinated approach to getting numbers down, with fears high crocodlies numbers could ruin tourism, especially in the north of the state.

In 2016 there were 80 crocodiles removed in Queensland, compared with 36 in 2015; 62 in 2014; 36 in 2013, and 9 in 2012.

Since 2012 there have been 141 crocodiles removed from Cairns; 27 from the Cassowary Coast; 16 from Port Douglas; 15 from Townsville; nine from Hinchinbrook, three from Mareeba, one from Mackay, one from Rockhampton and two from the Mary River on the Fraser Coast.