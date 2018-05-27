FOR SALE: Your own slice of tropical paradise

AUCTION: 30 Theodolite Creek Dr, Woodgate is up for sale and boasts a tropical vibe right on the beach.

IT MIGHT look like a secluded tropical oasis you would find in Fiji or Samoa but for one lucky buyer, it could be a holiday dream destination right at home.

The five bedroom, two bathroom beach-front residence nestled amongst the palm trees is up for auction at 30 Theodolite Creek Dr, Woodgate, and boy does it boast resort-style living.

The private location is set on a landscaped 2069sq m block with the white sandy beach just 25 metres from the door.

Elders Real Estate agent Peter Flint said the home was perfect for those looking to buy a holiday escape, to rent out, to set up a B&B or to simply live in.

"The property is on just over half an acre and located right on the beach," he said.

"It's a double storey rendered block property and it is just beautiful.

"Both the top and bottom level have magnificent views of the ocean.

"It is very private and surrounded by nature, with the beach at the front and a nature reserve to the north of it."

Mr Flint said the home, a deceased estate, was unique in its features and included a concrete circular driveway, timber throughout the home and an entertainment area with barbecue section.

The lower level includes three bedrooms, a living area with servery bar/kitchenette, bathroom, utility room or sixth bedroom -and an under cover deck area.

The upper level features a master bedroom including ensuite, walk in robes and a second bedroom.

The design is large open plan living and also features a dining and sun room with beach views.

Mr Flint said even though there was three weeks to go before auction day, keen interest on the property was coming from all parts of the nation.

"A wide variety of people have been chasing it, people from the Darling Downs, Brisbane, Blackwater and Bundaberg," he said.

"Woodgate has really been picking up in regards to sales, anything that is waterfront tends to move really quickly."

While he couldn't name a price that he expected the property to sell for at Auction, Mr Flint said the home next door recently sold for almost $900,000.

If you want to check out the home before it goes to auction, an inspection will be held on Saturday from 1pm to 1.30pm and on Sunday from 10.30am to 11am.