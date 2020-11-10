FOR SALE: Popular North Burnett pub up for grabs

A rare opportunity, the 95-year-old Mulgildie Hotel, situated in the North Burnett region, has just been put on the market for $250,000. (Picture: Julie South)

THE popular 95-year-old Mulgildie Hotel, situated in the North Burnett region, has just been put on the market for $250,000.

Located off the busy Burnett Highway, just 15 minutes from Monto and 2.5 hours west of Bundaberg, this traditional country pub is known for its high quality food and is enjoyed by locals and travellers.

The owner of the Mulgildie Hotel Julie South said she has owned the pub for 18 years but has had it closed since COVID-19 hit and is wanting to sell and retire.

"I haven't been in a rush to open back up," Ms South said.

"It will give them time to get everything sorted and reopen again."

Ms South said the property comes with nearly two acres of land, which she used as camping space for up to 12 caravans.

The hotel has 14 air conditioned bedrooms, two restaurant areas, fully equipped bar, a large commercial kitchen with pizza oven and comes with all the furniture.

The rooms are made up of a mix of singles, doubles and family layouts with excellent bathroom features and a one bedroom suite with ensuite is also available for the owner. (Picture: Julie South)

"It's fully kitted out, you don't need to buy anything," she said.

Between the tourist destinations of Cania Gorge and Wuruma Dam, the hotel guests can enjoy hikes, swimming, fishing and four-wheel driving.

In the past, the hotel has been famous for its $8 roasts, pizza Sundays and the Mulgildie chicken strips.

The Mulgildie Hotel fully equipped bar. (Picture: Julie South)

Ms South is also willing to lease the hotel to anyone interested.

For more information, contact Julie South on 0459 999 123 or juliesouth50@gmail.com.