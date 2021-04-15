FOR SALE: Five iconic Bundy region businesses on the market

A number of businesses are on the market in the region.

A number of iconic Bundaberg businesses are on the market. If you've been looking for an opportunity, here are some of the current options on the table.

Part of the business at 4/10 Heidke St, Bundaberg West is on the market for $825,000.

The strata titled function centre is on the market due to medical issues.

Access to the nextdoor diner is available for catering if needed.

An incoming buyer can take advantage of a three-year lease term with another after that.

For $320,000, the Bundy Sushi building at 4/44 Woongarra St is for sale.

The business is also potentially for sale.

The current owners are also offering a possible lease back for a 2 x 2 x 2 lease at $450 per week plus GST in a mutually acceptable agreement.

The Drunk Bean, renown for its coffee, is well-established in the heart of Childers, Queensland, with prime Bruce Highway frontage.

Located in the busy Childers Shopping Complex with Woolworths as the main tenant, four other speciality shops and no direct competition.

The business is open to offers.

On behalf of the mortgagee in possession, CBRE Hotels is offering the opportunity to acquire the historic Grand Hotel.

The pub has recently undergone a $1m renovation and includes multiple revenue streams from food, drinks, accommodation and more.

A full commercial licence is available (currently suspended).

Price is by expression of interest.

For $1,000,000 you can snap up this coastal service station, along with the adjoining hardware and mechanical properties.

The purchase comes with two tenants in place.

The sale has been described as being all about "location, location".