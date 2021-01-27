FOR SALE: Five Bundy business buildings on the market

DOWN TO BUSINESS: Listings for 4670. Photos: realcommercial.com.au

DOWN TO BUSINESS: Listings for 4670. Photos: realcommercial.com.au

If you're looking to get into the local commercial market, there's no shortage of opportunities.

From a warehouse to a service station, retail, restaurant and fish and a chip shop, here's a list of some of the properties listed.

5 and 6, 44 Woongarra St

Listed with a sale price of $619,000 - 8.17 per cent net return, Shop 5 and 6 host a local Thai Style restaurant catering to both dine-in and take-away customers.

According to the listing, Shop 6 contains the storage room, restaurant and a walk way through the adjoining wall gives access to Shop 5 which has the kitchen, preparation area, front counter and main entrance.

The current tenants are half way through a five year lease with an additional five year option with a combined rent of $71,316 inc GST.

To view the listing click here.

18 Bauer St

This unique listing has a sale price of $1,000,000 and is a 'Freehold Sale - Liberty Bargara'.

This property has two well established businesses: a Liberty Service Station and hardware shop as well as a mechanical workshop set on a busy through road to the beach.

The features include two tenants, current rent $4,400 per month plus GST, four tanks which hold approximately 12000L unleaded, 18000L unleaded and two 1500L diesel tanks and four pumps.

There's also a three bedroom home.

The Current lease is three years from 27/08/2019 through to 26/08/2022 with one more three year option.

For more information click here.

365 Bourbong St

According to the listing, health reasons have unfortunately forced an urgent sale of this longstanding fish and chip shop located in Millbank.

The "Fishermans Inn", current owners have run the business for the past 28 years.

"The business is self-sufficient with onsite cold storage capacity, processing and preparation areas with seafood products sourced and purchased from local fisherman and wholesale suppliers throughout Queensland," the listing states.

"The business is currently run by the two owners and two casual employees.

"It trades 7 days per week from 11am until 7pm. All plant and equipment is in good condition."

Present all offers.

For more information click here.

94 Bourbong St

This Bundaberg main street retail shop with women's fashion store tenant is on the market with a sale price of $399,000.

The listing states this shop has a floor area of 149m2, and the part mezzanine floor above has "excellent presentation" to the passing public.

"The property is tenanted by a popular women's fashion boutique on a 3 year lease agreement, with 2 further option terms of 3 years each to follow," the listing reads.

For more information click here.

59 Johanna Boulevard

Listed with a sale price of $1,850,000, this modern commercial warehouse has a floor area of 1106m2 is situated in a 'high profile position' on Johanna Boulevard.

This property has offices, reception, lunch room and amenities, an open plan area of about 900m2 behind the offices and a store area at the rear, kitchen and 32 marked car parks.

"All but the store area is airconditioned," the listing reads.

"The property is currently utilised as a children's fun play business, however the building will suit an abundance of other uses.

"Note: The property is being marketed as a Vacant Possession, however the owner may consider a short term lease back."

For more information, click here.

