For or against? Public to get a say on Jewel high-rise

SUBMISSION'S OPEN: Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick and Deputy Director-General Planning Group, Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Kerry Doss on the site of the now called-in proposed Bargara Jewel development. Contributed

THE community will be able to voice its opinions on the Bargara Jewel development, with Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick advising submissions can be made until March 1.

In December last year Mr Dick used his reserve powers to call in the development, which was proposed with a maximum building height of nine storeys.

"The building height and the approval route taken by council created significant concerns for the community regarding the characteristics of the development and the potential impact on the local marine turtle population,” Mr Dick said.

"Given the high level of public interest, I have decided to open consultation on the development application until 1 March 2019.

"Because the development application was code assessable under Bundaberg Regional Council's planning scheme, there had previously been no opportunity for members of the public to lodge submissions either for or against the proposal.

"Now, the community, plus everyone who was given the call-in notice, including council, the applicant and the owners of the lots, can have their say on the development application.”

Around 100 representations were received from the community after a proposed call-in notice for the development was issued in November.

Mr Dick said council has provided the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning (DSDMIP) with the requested development application and supporting materials.

"I have also issued a confirmation notice about the application and have asked the applicant for further advice relating to building height and scale, amended plans and reports, potential lighting impacts on local turtles, and the location of stormwater infrastructure,” Mr Dick said.

"My responsibility as Queensland Planning Minister is to ensure planning processes and decisions in our state are transparent, so I encourage the community to have their say on the development.”

Public consultation details:

People wishing to make comment on the Bargara Jewel development before the 1 March can email ministerial.callin@dsdmip.qld.gov.au or write to:

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning,

c/-Director, Development Assessment Services

PO Box 15009

City East QLD 4002

The development application can be accessed via the DSDMIP website.