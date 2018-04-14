FOR MARCUS: Family rallies to create mission of support

SUICIDE HELP: A Wesley Mission Queensland program called Marcus Mission hopes to help other young men like Bundaberg's Marcus Roberts, who lost his battle with depression in 2014.

SUICIDE HELP: A Wesley Mission Queensland program called Marcus Mission hopes to help other young men like Bundaberg's Marcus Roberts, who lost his battle with depression in 2014.

BRAVERY comes in many forms.

The Roberts family tragically lost their son Marcus in 2014 and now, they have gained the strength to try to better understand the mental illness that took hold of their "creative soul” and "extremely popular” boy in order to help reach out to others who may be going through the same experience.

At 23 years old, Marcus took his own life after many years of battling with The Black Dog.

His mother, Andree Roberts spoke with the NewsMail about how her family approached Wesley Mission Queensland to establish a new initiative, which has been named 'Marcus Mission', to try to find the missing link in helping young men who were struggling with suicidal thoughts.

She said Marcus Mission aimed to reduce the risk of suicide for young men aged 18 to 25 years through three main initiatives - skill building for young men, suicide prevention training, and the development of a volunteer mentor network.

"We are training mentors who can relate easily to men aged 18 to 25 because traditionally that age group has great difficulty talking to psychologists and psychiatrists,” she said.

"What we found from research was these young men should be paired with mentors of similar interests, for example Marcus was interested in photography and climbing mountains and while he was doing those activities he was more likely to open up to someone.”

A Wesley Mission Queensland program called Marcus Mission hopes to help other young men like Bundaberg's Marcus Roberts who lost his battle with depression in 2014.

Through the establishment of Marcus Mission, Wesley Mission Queensland are now offering suicide prevention training and resiliency building workshops for free to people in their local areas.

"The training is available from Gold Coast to Bundaberg and inland surrounds with mentoring to follow shortly in a staged roll out” Mrs Roberts said.

"We have realised the notion that once we connect with people that really understand us, sometimes that can ignite the flame that had previously gone out.

"We want young men to realise it is okay to reach out for help, it is okay to be vulnerable.”

Wesley Mission Queensland's Glen Wallwork has been working closely with the family and said suicide was a complex issue requiring a whole-of-community approach.

"With this in mind, we work not only with those at risk of suicide, but everyone around them - their families, friends, networks, and local community groups to build skills, knowledge, resources, and the capacity to tackle this issue,” he said.

Mrs Roberts said Marcus Mission would not be possible without crisis counsellor, leadership facilitator and her brother Jon Morgan and his wife Simone, who started the foundation.

Mr Morgan told NewsMail he was working to recreate "activity-based” modules to help build resilience skills, which had been identified as one of the key elements missing in young men who were struggling to cope.

"We set up an idea of having a bunch of modules which we can use to educate young men in and help them with the specific areas they are burdened with,” he said.

"The workshops are about giving skills to young men but also their families so they know what to say and how to tune in.”

A Wesley Mission Queensland program called Marcus Mission hopes to help other young men like Bundaberg's Marcus Roberts who lost his battle with depression in 2014.

The group said, through the legacy of Marcus, their aim was to provide the right support, to create courageous conversations about suicide and help young men get out of being "caught in the thought” through environments they felt most comfortable in.

"Marcus was a very active young man. He lived on the river, loved water skiing, loved sports; he loved being outside with his camera, capturing life,” Mr Morgan said.

"That was where he felt most comfortable, so that is where we could have opened up the lines of communication.

"We recognise the need for trained mentors, people with similar interests who can develop relationships with these young men, so that talking about your life becomes something you do when regularly sharing in an activity together. There's less pressure.”

To find out more about Marcus Mission, visit https://bit.ly/2qrr4fv.

To organise a workshop for your community or for further information on Marcus Mission, please contact Wesley Mission Queensland at g.wallwork@wmq.org.au.

If you find this article distressing or if you are struggling with thoughts of suicide please call Lifeline: 13 11 14 or the suicide call back service: 1300 659 467.