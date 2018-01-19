Footy to fashion: Kaufusis' new path to boutique opening

DRESS IT UP: Bree Kaufusi has recently opened her clothing store, The High Street Dressing Room.

OPENING her own fashion boutique has always been a dream for Bree Kaufusi.

After moving from Sydney to Bundaberg with her partner and former NRL star Antonio Kaufusi two years ago, the now Bundaberg local said it was the perfect time to take the plunge into the fashion world.

"The High Street Dressing Room opened five weeks ago in Electra Court” Mrs Kaufusi said.

"It is something I have always wanted to do and I just never had the right opportunity.

"Antonio would say to me 'just do it' because I was always talking about it so we just took the plunge.”

SASS desert floral maxi $89.95 Shoes: Verali Charlie wedges $89.95 Mike Knott BUN180118HIGHSTREET4

The new boutique is centrally located and stocks a range of affordable fashion- something Mrs Kaufusi said she was eager to provide.

"I have got some great labels but my biggest aim was providing Bundy ladies with on trend and seasonal looks at an affordable price,” she said.

"My main brands are SASS, Fate + Becker and Betty Basics, which is a great range for the busy mum who still wants to be trendy yet comfortable.

"Our prices start from $24.95 to about $150.”

Melina is wearing: Neon White you need me dress $35 Shoes: Verali Matthew heel $79.95 Mike Knott BUN180118HIGHSTREET6

With it being summer almost all-year-round in Bundaberg, Mrs Kaufusi said light, easy-breezy looks were her go to pieces.

"I concentrated on getting a lot of casual wear because I find that is what we spend most of our time in, especially in this climate,” she said.

"But those outfits can still be dressed up by just adding some heels.

"I also have a few occasional pieces for parties, dinner and drinks and that sort of thing.”

Mia off shoulder lace maxi $69.95. Matthew heel $79.95 Mike Knott BUN180118HIGHSTREET5

She said she also stocked flowy dresses and comfortable clothing perfect for expectant mums.

"I think my main point of difference is that I have something for everyone,” Mrs Kaufusi said.

"I get mother and daughter duos who come in together to buy things as well as a lot of mums-to-be who get dresses for maternity shoots, baby showers or just day wear.

"I wanted to cater to all women, all shapes and sizes.”

Bree is wearing: Neon White off the shoulder dress $49.95 Shoes: Verali Charlie wedge $89.95 Mike Knott BUN180118HIGHSTREET3

The High Street Dressing Room is situation in Electra Court, opposite Hinkler Central.

The boutique is open from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday from 9.30am to 1pm.

Follow the boutique on Instagram @thehighstbundaberg or on Facebook.