22°
News

Footy star stabbed cat then threw it into burning house

Ross Irby
| 30th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
ACCUSED: Matthew James Tanner, 30, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with arson and animal cruelty. Photo Contributed
ACCUSED: Matthew James Tanner, 30, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with arson and animal cruelty. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOOTBALLER Matthew Tanner stabbed his girlfriend's cat Sabby and threw the body into the flames of a burning house he had just torched.

His destructive acts followed arguments between the pair.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Whelan said Tanner wilfully set fire to the house on December 3 last year, then with intent to inflict severe pain and suffering, had killed the cat.

Tanner, 31, appeared in custody in Bundaberg District Court where he pleaded guilty to the arson of a house at Walkervale and to serious animal cruelty - both crimes declared to be domestic violence offences.

Mr Whelan said the house was owned by two brothers who let Tanner and the woman reside rent-free.

The uninsured timber house was destroyed, both land and house valued between $234,000-$258,000.

 

JAILED: Bundaberg Police investigate the scene after Matthew Tanner set fire to a house in Brand St, Walkervale.
JAILED: Bundaberg Police investigate the scene after Matthew Tanner set fire to a house in Brand St, Walkervale. Craig Warhurst

Mr Whelan said the woman wanted to end their relationship but felt too scared.

On the day of the fire she went to her father's but returning at 5pm to get clothes she saw black smoke - Tanner had set the house on fire.

The woman saw Tanner with a big knife and Sabby their pet cat, asking him 'what have you done?'.

"I told you I loved you," he said.

Mr Whelan said Tanner told a neighbour who saw the fire "not to worry about it ... they won't pay me, this is what they get".

The quick-thinking neighbour then hosed down nearby gas bottles.

Another nearby resident saw Tanner with a bloodied knife carrying a cat before stabbing it in the neck and throwing it into the burning house, with Tanner saying "she has to pay for it".

He told the resident he set the house alight with petrol.

Tanner was seen to stab himself in the arm and when police arrived he yelled out to officers to shoot him. He dropped the knife and was arrested.

Mr Whelan said it was difficult for firefighters to get inside because Tanner blocked the front door with a chest of drawers.

Barrister Kim Bryson said Tanner was a highly intelligent man and highly regarded. He was a very gifted rugby league player who had played for Melbourne Storm, but was a person who had succumbed to his drug addiction.

Ms Bryson said Tanner had been playing football for a Gladstone team but at the end of the season went off the rails and began using ice.

Tanner's family helped him to get assistance in 2015 and he did well until the end of 2016, when he relapsed into drug use that escalated.

At the time of the fire he was under the influence of ice and alcohol.

Judge Michael Shanahan said he had made nonsensical remarks to neighbours, caused significant financial loss, and was seen to stab the family cat and throw it into the fire.

He had good standing in the community but at the time had significant drug problems and paranoia.

Judge Shanahan, who also heard of his prior offences, sentenced Tanner to four years jail for arson and six months for animal cruelty.

With time already served he will be eligible to seek parole after serving 12 months.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  animal cruelty arson buncourt editors picks fire ice

Porn watching masturbator gets bashed with own laptop

Porn watching masturbator gets bashed with own laptop

He didn't walk away, and didn't help his victim after the gruesome Bundaberg attack.

Bullying on social media becoming a 'trend'

More than eight in 10 people in regional areas are now using social media, driven by people's obsession with their smartphones.

Online a mecca for bullying

Health service pushes for a medicine course in Bundaberg

Student McKenzie Logan Hollie Cooper at Bundaberg Hospital.

Medicine could soon be a course option in Bundaberg

Curtain strangulation a risk for kids

The OFT are warning parents to be wary of curtain and blind cords around children.

Be wary of blinds and curtains

Local Partners

WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

IF YOU thought you had to leave town to swim with the dolphins, think again.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

14 school holiday boredom busters

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen assists Jai Paulsen during a school holiday workshop.In the foreground Lyla Cameron does a backbend.

School holiday activities

12 things to do with the kids today

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen and Jai Paulsen at the workshop yesterday.

Kids bored at home? Check this out

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HIGH NET RETURN

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie, Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $239,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

QUIET CUL DE SAC LIVING IN NEW ESTATE

36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, ... $155,500

Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, this 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community features unique streetscapes in...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $306,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!