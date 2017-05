Shane Webcke is coming to Bundaberg.

RENOWNED footballer Shane Webcke will be speaking at this year's Mayoral School Chaplaincy support breakfast.

The Bundaberg Regional Council is inviting you to the breakfast on June 23 which will run from 6.30-8.30am at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

The $35pp tickets must be purchased before June 9.

Call 4130 4264 for more information.