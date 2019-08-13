Footy player's shocking double bone break

IF you have a weak stomach - look away now.

The rugby league player who suffered a horrific leg injury during Norths Chargers' dramatic Rockhampton A-grade preliminary final win last Sunday, has described the experience as the worst pain he has suffered.

So bad was the injury, the match had to be stopped for almost an hour while paramedics treated Norths centre Troyson Bassani on the playing surface before taking him to hospital.

If you can handle looking at the graphic photo of Bassani's left ankle after his boot was cut open on the field, you'll understand why.

"Once the adrenalin disappeared, the pain really kicked in and I'd say it was a 10 out of 10 for pain," Bassani said from his Rockhampton Hospital bed yesterday.

"They initially thought it was a compound fracture by the way the bone was pointing out into my sock, so they didn't want to touch me until the ambos got there.

"It turned out to be a really bad break to my tibia and fibula (the two long bones in the lower leg which are closely linked at the knee and ankle, but are two separate bones).

"Both were completely snapped unfortunately."

WARNING GRAPHIC: Troyson Bassani's football boot was cut open to reveal the extent of his injury. Contributed

The 27-year-old's injury happened as he made a run, and half-break, from dummy half before being pulled down from behind by a defender which caused his ankle to buckle.

"Once the adrenaline dropped off I did move into a state of pain but lucky I had some good support around me that sort of helped me through that.

"In a matter of time the ambos got me onto some strong pain-killers that put me into another place and I was pain-free after that."

An x-ray shows Troyson Bassani's broken tibia and fibula. Contributed

Bassani's bad break and the lengthy stoppage happened at a crucial stage of the game where his team was poised to inflict minor premier Yeppoon's first defeat of the season, leading 24-16 with 21 minutes to play.

When play finally resumed, Norths scored again before Yeppoon launched attacking raid after attacking raid and Bassani's tiring teammates defended the tryline like men possessed.

The grand final qualifier went down to the last minute when Norths' flying winger Harlem Russell took an intercept and raced 90m to score and seal a 36-22 victory.

Bassini said on Sunday night in hospital he was put onto some heavy medication to help him through the pain before going into theatre.

"In theatre they put a temporary brace on my leg, just to keep everything in place until the swelling goes down, before they go in for further surgery this week to put some plates and screws in."

Bassani has had a wretched run with injury since moving to Rocky from Cairns last year.

In round five last year his season was cut short when he tore an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during a local league game.

"I did my rehab, came back from that and the Capras kept me on for another season.

"I was lucky enough to play four games for the Capras this year but as of late I wasn't picked in the squad, so I was playing with Norths and it's just unfortunate that I got injured before the big dance (grand final)."

Bassani, who has been playing league since Under-7, had never previously broken a bone.

He said now he probably had nine months worth of rehab ahead of him.

Fortunately outside of footy, Bassani works as a business coach for Many Rivers, a not-for-profit organisation that supports aspiring business owners.

"It will be a bit hard over the next couple of weeks but I work from a home office so it's not like I'm out there digging trenches or putting up stumps."