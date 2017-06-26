Footy player to sue over touch flag to eye

LAWSUIT: Thomas Alexander Sly, 21, claims he has lost 10% of his vision in his left eye and has trouble seeing in glary conditions.

A TALENTED young footy player has been given the green light to sue after he was hit in the eye by a touch judge's flag.

Thomas Alexander Sly, 21, originally from Bundaberg and now based on the Gold Coast, is set to take action against the state of Queensland and the governing body for rugby league in Queensland after the alleged incident on May 24, 2014.

Sly, who was contracted to the Gold Coast Titans at the time, alleges an unnamed touch judge raised his flag and hit him in the face during the game at the Mackay Rugby league fields.

Sly, a rugby union convert, said it happened when he "bent down to pick up the ball” when the "ball went out of bounds” according to his notice of claim dated November 2016, and filed in the Bundaberg District Court.

In the claim, he says he has suffered "severe trauma to the left eye, with particular damage to the muscle that controls” the contraction of his pupil.

Sly claims he has lost 10% of his vision in his left eye and has trouble seeing in glary conditions.

It states he has to wear glare-reducing glasses when using a computer, and he suffers headaches when exposed to sunlight.

The claim states he was taken to Mackay Hospital and that he does not know the identity of the touch judge.

He said his mother Lisa Sly witnessed the incident.

Sly was a student at Griffith University and was a rugby league player on contract with the Gold Coast Titans at the time, he states in court documents.

He is a Brisbane Boys Grammar old-boy.

He told the court he has seen two eye specialists

On May 16, a registrar of the Bundaberg District Court ordered Sly be given leave to sue the state and the Queensland Rugby Football League for damages for his injury within a year.

He is awaiting final assessment of the degree of impairment to his eye.