Footy player forced from the field to fight tumour

FIGHTER: Peter Grant will today undergo surgery for a brain tumour that has forced him from the footy field.

"HE is the heart of our family and our hero."

This is how Margaret Onoprienko describes her brother, Isis Devils Rugby League player Peter Grant, who will tomorrow undergo surgery for a brain tumour that has turned the once lively 31-year-old's life upside down.

On February 18 doctors confirmed the worst - Pete had a tumour the size of a golf ball growing inside his brain, thought to have been with him since childhood.

The news hit the Isis Devils Rugby League player hard and has put an end to his beloved footy.

"Pete lives and breathes football and is so passionate about it. He says it's in his blood. I'm not sure I can express how much it means to him," Margaret said.

Now his family is rallying the community to support Pete on this long road ahead.

Family and friends first noticed something wasn't right about six months ago but it wasn't until early February that they knew something was drastically wrong.

"In the two weeks leading up to his diagnoses he started getting more frequent headaches, blurry vision, more frequent vomiting, bad memory loss and lack of motivation, which is when we realised something wasn't right," Margaret said.

Pete went from being an outgoing guy - nickamed Hightower by mates because of his two-metre stature - to someone his family could barely recognise.

"It's been extremely hard to watch someone who means so much to us slowly decline and lose himself almost," Margaret said.

"He was usually such a fun, loving, happy guy and (and is now) really tired, down and not himself."

Pete has nicknamed his tumour Ted and today neurosurgeons will perform a biopsy to determine if it is cancerous before attempting to drain away as much fluid as possible to hopefully alleviate some of the symptoms. They will then insert a catheter, which will act like a drain to allow doctors to safely reduce the size of the tumour without the need to operate again. Unfortunately doctors are unable to remove it completely because it has wrapped itself around vital sections of his brain.

The surgery is high risk, but his family, including mum Lorraine, dad Kevin, girlfriend Georgie, sisters Debbie, Lisa, Beverly, Katrina and Margaret, as well as his footy family are right behind him.

"The team was completely shocked, considering they had been training just days prior to finding out about it," Margaret said.

"We couldn't believe something like this could happen to someone in our family and so young."

However her brother was a fighter, Margaret said, and even now was thinking of them.

"He is being so strong about it all. It still gets him down but when he sees us getting down about it he lightens the mood for us," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and in just one day more than $6000 of the $10,000 target had been raised.

"Pete and our family are truly overwhelmed with how much money has been raised so far. The kindness of friends, family and even strangers is so incredibly amazing and it just goes to show how much people love and adore him," Margaret said.

Before his diagnosis Pete worked on the family's passionfruit farm and had been offered an apprenticeship at a butcher in Childers, which he will have to pass up for now.

The family moved to Childers eight years ago from the Sunshine Coast to start farming. They began with an assortment of avocados, mangos and custard apples before turning to passionfruit.

The kind of man he is is evident in the words of those who know him the best.

"Pete would give anything for anyone, even if he had nothing himself. He is extremely smart in all things general knowledge and knows everything about nature and the animal world - to the point we nickname him wikiPETEia.

"He is a dedicated son, amazing life partner, the best brother anyone could wish for, great footballer and best mate to so many people.

"A true gentlemen. Rough as guts on the footy field but a big giant off the field with a heart of gold."

To help Pete visit the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/tackle_ted