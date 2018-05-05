FOOTY PICK: Brother backs Felise for Origin I

ORIGIN-READY: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi of the Storm (left) celebrates scoring a try with his teammates during the NRL grand final. According to his brother, he should be picked for Queensland this year.

LEAGUE: Former NRL star and Bundaberg's Antonio Kaufusi says now is the right time for his brother Felise Kaufusi to make his State of Origin debut for Queensland.

Felise is in contention to be selected for the Maroons when the squad is announced later this month for the first game in Melbourne on June 6.

Injuries to other players, including Brisbane Bronco Matt Gillett, and good form of Felise for the Melbourne Storm have him right in the hunt to break into the 17.

Felise has been 18th man for the side during the past two Origin campaigns.

But now, according to Antonio, who represented Queensland in 2008, the time is right for Felise to join him as a Maroon.

"Talking to me as a brother, he's done enough to be picked,” he said.

"He's played the big games, including winning the NRL grand final with the Storm, and was picked for Australia.

"I hope he gets the opportunity.”

Felise's form has also been strong after coming back from a hamstring injury he suffered in training earlier this season.

"To be honest, he's playing top-class football,” Antonio said.

"I know how well-programmed the Storm are and they would be drilling into the boys exactly what they need to do.”

But Antonio said Felise can't rest on his laurels.

"A week is a long time in football and anything can happen,” he said.

"You've got to keep delivering and impress the selectors.

"I hope my little bro can do the same as what he's been doing.”

Felise has also been in form while contemplating his future at the club.

The 70-game player is out of contract at the end of the season but has an option to sign a one-year-deal to remain at the Storm.

Felise hasn't done that yet and Antonio said he doesn't expect him to either until later in the year.

But he's been impressed with how he's handed the situation.

"I had a chat to him and asked where are you going to go,” Antonio said.

"He said he's leaving that for the manager to sort out and he'll just play football.

"He's got a good head on his shoulders and he'll make the right decision.”

Felise has had interest from South Sydney, according to Antonio, with Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold a big fan of the 25-year-old.

But Antonio believes he knows what Felise will do with his future.

"I think he'll stay with the Storm,” he said.

"The way he's been going, he's pretty happy with them.

"Hopefully, he'll reap the rewards for his recent efforts.”

Felise will play for the Melbourne Storm tomorrow against St George Illawarra in Wollongong at 2pm.