Move Milf to ignite Broncos’ season

Anthony Milford has failed to fire at five-eighth. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Anthony Milford has failed to fire at five-eighth. (AAP Image/Darren England)

BRISBANE playmaking legend Wally Lewis says the Broncos should consider switching Anthony Milford to fullback as Wayne Bennett comes under pressure to ignite his misfiring scrumbase.

Lewis' assessment was backed up by Queensland fullback great Gary Belcher, who believes Milford looks "lost" in the No.6 jumper and can benefit from a positional shift to the backfield.

Bennett retained Milford at five-eighth for this Saturday night's road trip to Newcastle, but statistics underline the playmaking struggles of the richest player in Brisbane's 30-year history.

In the opening four games this season, $1 million man Milford has failed to score a try or register a try assist as the attacking spearhead in a Broncos side languishing in 10th place.

Milford has failed to fire at five-eighth so far. (AAP Image/Darren England)

With fullback Darius Boyd currently managing a niggling hamstring injury, Lewis and Belcher believe handing Milford the No.1 jumper could spark the Broncos backline into action.

"Milford could have more freedom at fullback," said Lewis, the 34-game Origin icon and Brisbane's foundation five-eighth.

"There are a few options Wayne could look at. He could play Boyd at five-eighth in defence, which would give Milford more energy at fullback.

Milford was more dangerous at fullback for Canberra.

"Ultimately, it probably won't matter what I or anyone else says, you won't change Wayne Bennett's mind too much because he likes Darius Boyd at fullback.

"But I think Milford can be an excellent fullback.

"He handled the fullback role very well in his early years at (former club) Canberra. He has great precision, timing and his kick returns were fantastic for the Raiders.

"It would be no secret for me to use Anthony at fullback, he is outstanding in that position."

In 25 career games at fullback, Milford has scored 13 tries and made a staggering 146 tackle busts - an average of almost six per game.

Will Bennett be open to a change for Milford? (AAP Image/Darren England)

Canterbury's Moses Mbye has made a superb transition from the halves to fullback this season and Belcher, a former assistant to Bennett, believes the Broncos should follow suit with Milford.

"Milford looks lost in the halves," said Belcher, the ex-Test and Origin fullback.

"Anthony would relish the fullback role. He can be like Moses Mbye, it would take the pressure of him with playmaking responsibilities.

"For me, you put your best ball runner at fullback. Teams would be more worried with Anthony running the ball back than Darius Boyd.

"It would change the whole dynamic of the Broncos team."

Boyd’s experience would be valuable in the halves. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Former Queensland Origin lock Scott Sattler believes Boyd could bring more composure and stability to the Broncos' halves.

"Darius needs to get into the frontline, help organise (halfback) Kodi Nikorima a bit more and let Milford just open up in the backfield," Sattler said.

"The fullback spot is a young man's position these days with the level of running required.

"Darius would be fine defending in the frontline.

"Initially, it would be a shock to the system but he is 90-odd kilos. He has the size to handle five-eighth."