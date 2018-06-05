FOOTY FEVER: Qld coach reveals message to Bundy enforcer

BUNDABERG'S Felise Kaufusi has been given a warning by Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters ahead of his debut tomorrow night.

He might have just one chance this year to make the second row starting position his own.

Kaufusi has replaced experienced Matt Gillett on the right edge for the game after the Maroon and Brisbane star was diagnosed in April with a neck fracture.

Walters said with Gillett expected to be back playing by either "the second or third” Origin game, now was the time for Kaufusi to shine.

"Felise has been given an opportunity,'' Walters said.

"I'm certain he'll do a great job for us.

"Matt Gillett has been a mainstay and we hope to get Matt back for games two and three, but I'm excited for Felise's opportunity and I'm excited about that.”

The Broncos said in mid-April that Gillett had an eight-week recovery forecast.

The 18-game Maroon will make the decision on when he feels ready for the high impacts of rugby league.

Kaufusi, 26, insists he is not looking at his job security and is just focused on Wednesday.

"I haven't looked too far ahead. I'm solely focused on this week and preparing well for this game - that's all that's in my control,'' Kaufusi said.

Gillett did not require surgery and said three weeks ago he was hopeful of a return for the Broncos on July 8.

That would be the club game before the third Origin match from which Origin players must be rested.

If he were able to play in game two, Gillett could need to convince selectors he was Origin-ready by playing on June 10 for the Broncos in an away game against Melbourne.

Kaufusi goes into the opener with the big-game knowledge built from a grand final win with the Storm and his 18th man tour of duty in camp with the Maroons last year and in 2016.

The game will kick off at 8pm, with more on Kaufusi and fellow Bundaberg player Coen Hess in tomorrow's NewsMail. Don't miss our eight-page Origin feature, inside Wednesday.

If you support the side down south, there is a poster of the New South Wales team on page 14 today.