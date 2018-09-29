Menu
AFL FAN: Magpies fan Bill Moorhead is hoping his team can get up in today's AFL grand final.
Footy fever Bundy style: Biggest weekend on calendar

29th Sep 2018 5:48 AM
IF YOU'RE a football fan, you'll be pleased to know it's a long weekend.

Crank up the barbecue and invite over your mates because there's two grand finals on this weekend.

Kicking off the highly anticipated round of finals is the Australian Football League, in which Collingwood will take on the West Coast Eagles at 2.30pm.

Bill Moorhead is hoping Collingwood is victorious over West Coast Eagles for a "fairytale” finish and urges all other AFL supporters to back the Magpies.

The NRL will follow suit tomorrow with Melbourne Storm taking the ANZ Stadium field against Sydney Rooster at 7.20pm in Sydney.

Melbourne are looking to back up their 2017 premiership victory, and have plenty of support from the Bundaberg community as Felise Kaufusi is expected to play.

Kaufusi ready for finals weekend.
The former Past Brothers junior (pictured above in Collingwood's colours) and his Melbourne Storm teammates took the title last year.

The 25-year-old played a full 80 minutes and scored an important try in the first half to set up the win for the minor premiers. In the lead up to the Roosters and Storm match, the Women's NRL grand final will pit Brisbane Broncos against Sydney Roosters at 1.35pm, and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs against Redcliffe Dolphins from 3.40pm in the NRL Intrust Super State Championship 2018.

