Footpath replacement ahead of Monto CBD revitalisation

WORKS UNDER WAY: DJ's Steel crews undergoing footpath replacement on Newton St in Monto.

MONTO residents will have noticed the start of footpath correction and replacement works in Newton St.

The works are the precursor for the Monto CBD Revitalisation project, which will encompass the replacement of sections of damaged footpath and preparation for the application of coloured surfacing, erection of new notice boards, upgrade of shade structure, installation of crossings and sections of kerb and channel with grated cover, pavement repairs and re-marking of the roadway.

DJ's Steel Director Darryl Zeith said the work crews would make sure people will be able to access businesses on the street.

"The whole project will probably take about three months to finish," Mr Zeith said.

According to Mr Zeith, the last time the concrete on that side was replaced was in 1974, when he worked as a labourer putting it down over bitumen.

Council urged motorists and pedestrians to use caution on the road while works were being undertaken.

Sandy Beige the colour of choice

As part of the Monto CBD Revitalisation project, community members were recently invited to have their say on a number of options related to the works.

With the survey now completed, it was decided that the colour of the new footpath would be Sandy Beige.

North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers thanked community members and visitors who took time out to participate in the survey.

"The survey, which encouraged residents and visitors to provide feedback on the preferred colour schemes, parking preferences, types of plants and pots for the Monto main street was received with great enthusiasm from our community members," Cr Chambers said.

"Results are still being collated however we have determined that Sandy Beige is the preferred primary footpath colour, being the main choice of 40.38% of survey participants."

"Keep an eye out for future updates as additional results from the community survey will be advised as details are confirmed."