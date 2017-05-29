Footballer seriously injured, airlifted to Brisbane

James Wragge, pictured playing for Cherbourg, was injured in a rugby league at Bundaberg.

A man is in a Brisbane hospital after he was injured in a rugby league game in Bundaberg.

James Wragge was playing for Maryborough Brothers in their Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade game against Past Brothers at Salter Oval.

Wragge was caught in an awkward position after a legal tackle, and there are fears he sustained a serious spinal injury.

He has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital.

A former Cherbourg Hornet, the winger scored three tries in his six reserve grade games. He played one A-grade game earlier this season.

Past Brothers eventually won the game 28-24.

Wragge is the second player in a fortnight to be airlifted to Brisbane after a serious injury during a game in Bundaberg.

Past Brothers player Lara Bray suffered a severe leg injury after an innocuous during her side's 16-12 win over Isis Devils on May 13.

Bray had a major operation on her leg and is currently recovering in hospital.