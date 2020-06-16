Footballer on the mend after contracting the coronavirus

Bundaberg’s Mitch Langerak tries to evade an attack from Brazil at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Australia in 2017. Picture: George Salpigtidis

Bundaberg’s Mitch Langerak tries to evade an attack from Brazil at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Australia in 2017. Picture: George Salpigtidis

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg’s Mitch Langerak’s health is improving after the Socceroo contracted the coronavirus last week.

Langerak got the virus while at his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus as the side was trying to return to play to start the new J-League season.

He contracted the virus alongside one other teammate.

Fox Sports reporter Adam Peacock told the Back Page last Tuesday that Langerak was in hospital as a precaution to not spread the disease to others and his family.

Langerak has a wife and a young child.

The club gave a further update on Saturday after announcing plans to return back to full training after the rest of the club was tested for coronavirus again and tested negative.

“As already announced, (Mu) Kanazaki and (Mitch) Langerak are hospitalised in a hospital in Aichi prefecture for treatment, but both players are steadily improving,” Nagoya Grampus CEO Koki Konishi said in Japanese but translated through Google Translate.

“I would also like to thank everyone who is fighting at the forefront of medical care.”

The former The Waves junior has made more than 70 appearances for the club since joining from Stuttgart in 2018.

He has won eight caps for his country.