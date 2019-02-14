Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marko Simic attended Downing Centre Court in Sydney.
Marko Simic attended Downing Centre Court in Sydney.
Soccer

Star in court over alleged mid-flight assault

by AAP
12th Feb 2019 11:50 AM

A CROATION footballer has been accused of assaulting a woman on a flight as his team jetted into Australia for an Asian Champions League match.

Marko Simic, a striker for Indonesian club Persija Jakarta, faced Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, accused of common assault and an act of indecency on board Sunday's flight from Bali to Sydney.

Simic's club is playing A-League team Newcastle Jets in a preliminary round of the premier Asian club competition on Tuesday night.

The Croatian national's lawyer urged the matter be resolved quickly, but magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said it needed to be treated like any other case with procedural fairness due to all parties including the police.

The matter was adjourned to April 9.

More Stories

Show More
a-league asian champions league football marko simic soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News AFTER seeing Bundaberg go through the devastating 2013 floods, Wend Hughes wants to help those up north.

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented

    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016