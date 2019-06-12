Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

Football referees are threatening to boycott senior matches as a result of "ongoing unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials”.

ABUSE of match officials has reached crisis point in the Football CQ competition, with referees considering a boycott of senior matches this weekend if the issue is not addressed.

The Morning Bulletin understands incidents at two separate games last weekend were the final straw, prompting the referees to take action.

Football CQ operations manager Kerry Gray issued a statement yesterday, saying referees had expressed concern over "ongoing unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials at games".

"As a result, we have tabled a range of measures for clubs to implement from this weekend onwards," Ms Gray said.

"These measures were raised and accepted at the Club Presidents' meeting held in Gladstone on Monday night.

"These measures will again be presented (tonight) at the Club Presidents' meeting in Rockhampton.

"Consideration has been made to potentially withdraw referees from this weekend's senior matches if clubs are unwilling to implement these measures, however this is the least preferred option."

The problems with umpire abuse are not limited to soccer.

Last month an Emu Park rugby league player was banned for life after attacking a referee at an A-grade game in Rockhampton.

The Queensland Rugby League Central Division this year introduced the "Not in my House" campaign, which focuses on the standard of behaviour required by spectators, parents, players and officials.

Last year, the NSW Government cracked down on parents abusing officials and other children at junior rugby league matches.

The rules also told parents to accept officials' decisions as "they're human - they make mistakes" amid concerns over abuse of referees.