Football field hit by vandals

DEVASTATED: Herb Lutz said the damage done to the grounds is the first in 30 years. Mikayla Haupt

TORN up and left in the dark, local club presidents are in shock after seeing the state of the Avondale football grounds after the holidays.

Avondale Tigers Rugby League Club president Herb Lutz said the field has been used for burn-outs and the lights look like they've been shot out.

"We want to press charges,” Mr Lutz said.

"Those lights were put up 30 years ago, in '88, and nothing has happened until now.”

Mr Lutz said the vandalism is already impacting morale at the reigning Northern Districts Rugby League premiers.

"It's not nice - we've already had to cancel training out here on a Thursday night,” Mr Lutz said.

"The boys really like it. We usually have training and then a barbecue.”

SHATTERED: Lights at the field have been shot out. Mikayla Haupt

Thankfully, Mr Lutz said, other clubs had already kindly donated some bulbs to hopefully shed some light on the grounds, Bundaberg Rugby League had offered a field for the Tigers to train on and Ergon had come to the party, offering use of a cherry-picker.

South Kolan police confirmed they had received reports of damage to the football ground caused by a vehicle and to three floodlights, but said they were unable to say if the acts of vandalism were related.

It's not just the Northern Districts Rugby League that's been affected by the careless act.

Due to the light damage, the Tegege Touch Association has also lost half its fields.

President Jodie Sarnadsky said the competition was in limbo as games were played at night.

"We are a new social touch club in the district and it's put our competition this season into real uncertainty,” she said.

"Personally I am frustrated and disappointed that someone would vandalise something like this in our community and not think of the consequences of their actions.

"We now have around 100 members who are waiting to hear from our committee on a solution to being down a field on Wednesday nights,” she said.

A police spokesperson said police investigations were ongoing ongoing but no charges had been laid.

Anyone with information can phone the South Kolan Police Station on 41577872.

CENT SALE

A cent sale to raise funds for the Avondale Tigers is on today.

When: 11.30am

Where: East Bundaberg Sports Club

Cost: $3 including afternoon tea