Football event predicted to have raised $500,000 for economy

Cooper McQuillen dodges his way through the Kingaroy opposition during the Bundaberg Cup.

THE Bundaberg Cup touch football competition on the weekend is estimated to have boosted the local economy by $500,000.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s finance councillor Steve Cooper said the amount was estimated through attendance numbers and previous data.

“We have lots of history on that, from previous events,” Cr Cooper said.

“It’s absolutely an outstanding boost to the community.”

There were 48 teams from across Queensland that competed in the competition, which had an attractive prize pool of $20,000.

Cr Cooper said at least 40 of the teams came from outside of Bundaberg, and that it had also attracted friends and families of the players.

But the event would also encourage locals to spend more money as well.”

“It gives people reasons to get out and put their hands in their pockets and spend,” Cr Cooper said.

Cr Cooper saw for himself the large number of cars parked at the Greg Duncan Touch Fields during the competition.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said the precise value of the event to the community was yet uncertain, but commented on the council’s figure by saying it “sounds about right”.

“Any time groups such as this come to town we see a kick-on in our local economy,” Mr Sayre said.

“It will be a real boost for many of our sectors, in particular hospitality and accommodation.”

He said the event had long-term effects as well, by encouraging visitors to promote the area to their friends.

“Normally we also see flow-on effects such as an increase in visitor numbers as people come back for holidays, or have heard great things from people who were here,” Mr Sayre said.

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said it was too early to get details on how the local tourism industry benefited.

“But anecdotally a lot of businesses saw a really busy weekend across the region so it would be interesting to see what the numbers have been on the ground when they come up for air,” she said.

“I do understand the bulk of the teams come from within that 400 kilometre drive market from Bundaberg.

“The focus this year was really boosting the number of junior teams so it saw a potential increase in the family groups travelling to the event.”

Ms Reid said that the event had gained national coverage through support by Tourism and Events Queensland, and Touch Football Australia.

“We have been working with organisers to make sure that it’s a strong destination message so with our key attractions promoted across their audiences, and that’s part of our long-term partnership.”