Football club fight leads to brawl in supermarket

SUPERMARKET SCRAP: Jasmine Ann Smallwood was charged with common assault after punching another mother in Nanango IGA last year. Her defence submitted the fight broke out after several months of harassment from the other family. Source: Facebook.

SUPERMARKET SCRAP: Jasmine Ann Smallwood was charged with common assault after punching another mother in Nanango IGA last year. Her defence submitted the fight broke out after several months of harassment from the other family. Source: Facebook.

A MIDWEEK grocery shop ended in an assault charge for a Nanango mother after she punched another woman in IGA last year.

Jasmine Ann Smallwood, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, May 18.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the incident occurred around 3pm in the afternoon on July 21, 2019 when Smallwood's partner and the victim's partner were engaged in an altercation at the IGA store in Nanango.

"The victim has run into that (altercation) and the defendant has stepped in front of her and punched her once to the right side of the face with a left closed fist," he said.

"There were no ongoing injuries and it was all captured on CCTV."

Jasmine Ann Smallwood punched another mother in the face last year after months of alleged harassment and bitter feuding between the two Nanango families. Source: Facebook.

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said the incident arose due to an ongoing dispute between the two families which originated at Smallwood's teenage son's school.

"The parents of another boy have been harassing Ms Smallwood's son and his friends and their families for a number of months now.

"This includes abusing and threatening the teenagers in the street and heckling them at football," she said.

"Ms Smallwood instructs that every time she, her husband or her kids see this family the parents try to start a fight with them. It's gotten so bad the child from the other family has been asked to leave the Nanango High School and the local football club.

"On the day (of the altercation) in question the father of this boy was following Ms Smallwood's husband around the IGA (where he works) making derogatory comments. This escalated into a fight and the victim, who is the mother of the other boy, ran towards the two males fighting.

"Ms Smallwood thought the lady was running in towards her own husband and so she punched her. She agrees that punching the woman was not a reasonable response in the circumstances.

"She's a stay-at-home mum with seven children aged between five and 15-years-old … There is no injury alleged, and it is a timely plea. It's accepted her limited history does include a like offence on it. My submission would be for a good behaviour recognisance or a fine and a conviction."

Smallwood instructed her defence lawyer she became involved in the altercation when she thought the other woman was going for her husband. Source: Facebook.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said she had Ms Smallwood's history in front of her and could see she had a wilful damage and a common assault charge.

"Ms Smallwood you pleaded guilty to the charge before the court today, I accept this as an early plea of guilty because essentially this is the second mention of the charge and there has been an unexplained delay in the prosecution of the matter," she said.

"After taking the facts into consideration I accept that your family has been the target of harassment by the other family and on this occasion you have assaulted this woman in the context of what is submitted to have been harassment proactively instigated by the other family.

"You have not been before the courts for some 10 years … Violence is never the answer and I'm told that you accept that but I also take into account the mitigating features and all of the circumstances."

Ms Smallwood was convicted and fined $250.