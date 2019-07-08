FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante has put his overseas am

Sydney's Joshua Brillante during the AFC Champions League match between Sydney FC and Ulsan Netstrata at Jubilee Stadium in Sydney, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante has put his overseas ambitions to one side to remain in the A-League for the foreseeable future.

The former The Waves junior moved to Melbourne City yesterday after his contract with Sydney FC ended last month.

Brillante is off to his fourth A-League club after making almost 100 appearances for Sydney during the past three years and playing for the Newcastle Jets and Gold Coast beforehand.

He also played for three Italian clubs after signing for Fiorentina in 2014.

"This is an exciting time in Melbourne City's journey, and I can't wait to contribute and be part of it,” Brillante told the club's official site.

"Ultimately, I'm here to help Melbourne City win trophies and to improve myself every day.

"The opportunity to work with the new manager is really exciting - his vision is clear and ambitious, and we're training at some of the best facilities in Australia.

"There is always a lot of work to do in pre-season, but I'm already looking to the first home game to show the fans what I can do.

Brillante has signed a two-year deal for the club that is owned by the same group that owns Manchester City in the English Premier League.

He becomes the second player from Bundaberg to move to the club. Clint Bolton played for the Melbourne Heart before it was renamed Melbourne City in 2014.

Bolton also moved to the club from Sydney FC at the time.

City director of football Michael Petrillo said the signing would help the club in the midfield and in other areas.

"Josh is one of the best holding midfielders in Australia. He's extremely mobile, works very hard, has a great attitude and character, so we're thrilled that he's decided to join us,” Petrillo said.

"He's an intelligent player who can help us build an important link between defence and attack when we have the ball, while offering protection to our defenders when we're without it.

"Josh's experience in Italy and Australia, and with the Australian national team, will also be key in helping our young players develop.”

Brillante's move to City comes after he almost moved overseas earlier this year after interest from Korean club the Pohang Steelers.

He moves to the club after being the under-20 male footballer of the year in 2013 and named in the Professional Football Association of Australia's team of the year for the A-League in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Brillante will meet up with his teammates next week to start pre-season training.

