Football and hockey likely to extend their delay for return

SPORT: At this stage only two sports remain scheduled to return this month.

But even that looks unlikely with how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the state and the nation. Football Federation Australia last month suspended all football competitions, including community competitions like the Wide Bay Premier League, Wide Bay League 2 and Football Bundaberg, until April 14.

But the FFA and Football Queensland are expected to delay the season continuation until a later date.

“It’s more of a review day at this stage,” Football Wide Bay administration officer Ash Bratton said.

“It all depends on the FFA and FQ. Hopefully we’ll have more for you as we get closer to the date.”

With netball, rugby league (above), Aussie rules and other sports delayed longer it is unlikely to start on April 14. The other competition with an April date is hockey, but the Bundaberg Hockey Association says it is unlikely it will start on the date it set of April 19. That was the date the association set last month when it postponed the start of the competition.

“It’s more than likely we’ll be changing,” BHA president Des Barritt said.

“A few people are wanting that date. But we’ll be lucky if we get back before May.”

Barritt said there had been correspondence between Hockey Queensland and Hockey Australia yesterday but no change as of deadline.

“At this stage we won’t be starting back on the 19th,” he said. “But we’ll take guidance from Hockey Australia and Hockey Queensland.

Barritt said he was worried the longer this went on the less likely hockey was going to get a season done.

“The question now is are we going to have enough time to play a season,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of guys play cricket or softball. And they are having their seasons while we might be trying to play.

“Our season start already has players out with them playing finals.”