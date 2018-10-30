Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Watch: Thieves break into Springfield Laundromat
Breaking

WATCH: Thieves rob city laundromat of cash, coins

Carly Morrissey
by
30th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIEVES have gotten away with cash and coins after breaking into the Springfield Laundromat's coin machine early this morning.

Sione Faumauina owns the laundromat with his wife and was "shocked" to find out about the break in this morning.

"My wife had a phone call from a customer saying the coin machine was not working about 8am," Mr Faumuina said.

"She looked at the camera and realised it had been broken into."

The break in happened about 5.10am.

Police are investigating the incident, but Mr Faumuina has released security footage vision of the criminals.

Owners of the Springfield Laundromat are appealing for information about these men.
Owners of the Springfield Laundromat are appealing for information about these men.

"Please get in touch with police if you recognise them," he said.

"Give them as much details as you can."

The laundromat is open again but will need a new coin machine and new front and back doors

Mr Faumuina said repairs will cost thousands.

"We've been in operation for four years, this is the first time this has happened. We're the only laundromat in the Greater Springfield area, it's pretty well affected the whole community.

"I'm just grateful that no one was hurt.

"We're now looking at ways of preventing further incidents and how we can make sure our customers are safe."

break in crime laundromat police springfield theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Father of four fined for Lifeline charity bin theft

    premium_icon Father of four fined for Lifeline charity bin theft

    Crime A BUNDABERG man has been fined $200 after stealing from a Lifeline charity bin.

    Pascoe calls for action on aged care in Hinkler

    premium_icon Pascoe calls for action on aged care in Hinkler

    Politics Mr Pascoe said there are over 400 residents on the wait list.

    Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    premium_icon Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    News The huge company will bring job opportunities to the region

    More locals are logging on to report issues to council's app

    More locals are logging on to report issues to council's app

    Council News More and more locals are reporting issues with Snap Send Solve

    Local Partners